Here’s why a Georgia State Patrol helicopter landed at a Forsyth County school

Students stood on the top floor of the Alliance Academy for Innovation’s parking deck Wednesday afternoon, looking toward the sky before finally seeing a helicopter start to descend to the campus.

“So cool!” one student yelled as the other members of the Alliance Aerospace Association, a club for aerospace students, looked on in amazement as the helicopter finally landed on the other side of the parking deck.

Trooper First Class Nicholas Simpson, with the Georgia State Patrol, flew the helicopter to the school not only to let students have a look at it, but also to give students an idea of what it is like to work in the agency’s aviation division.

Simpson said he started his career in the military, learning how to fly in the U.S. Army after college.

“When I joined the state patrol, I had to spend a little bit of time on the road as a trooper,” Simpson said. “And then after a while, I already had a license and some experience, so I joined the aviation division.”



