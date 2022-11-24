High school seniors in Forsyth County can now apply for these $2,500 scholarships

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030 recently announced that its eighth annual scholarship program is now open for high school students in Forsyth County.

The chapter plans to award six of the $2,500 scholarships to students graduating from any Forsyth County public or private high school this school year with the Class of 2023.

Chapter President Gary Goyette said successful applicants must demonstrate academic excellence, community service, be active in school activities and submit an original 500-word essay on the subject, “Why Freedom Isn’t Free.”

Each scholarship is awarded and named in honor of a Georgian killed in combat in the Vietnam War.

Goyette said the scholarship program accomplishes two goals:

“It recognizes outstanding scholarship, and it serves to honor the memory of our comrades who gave their lives in the Vietnam War.”

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and have a relative who served in the Armed Forces.

Interested students may obtain an application through their school guidance office, on the chapter website www.vva1030-cumming.com or by calling 770-500-7234.