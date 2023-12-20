By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
High school seniors in Forsyth County can now apply for these $5,000 scholarships
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030 is now taking applications from local high school seniors for six $5,000 scholarships. - photo by File photo
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030 recently announced that its ninth annual scholarship program is now open for high school seniors in Forsyth County.