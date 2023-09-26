By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How construction is coming along on UNG’s Cumming campus expansion
UNG's Cumming campus held a beam signing ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 21, for its 27,300-square-foot campus expansion. The facility is set to open for the fall 2024 semester. Photo courtesy of Alyssa Annis
The University of North Georgia held a beam signing ceremony at its Cumming campus on Thursday, Sept. 21, to celebrate the final piece of steel frame being placed into the campus’ upcoming expansion.