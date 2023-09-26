The University of North Georgia held a beam signing ceremony at its Cumming campus on Thursday, Sept. 21, to celebrate the final piece of steel frame being placed into the campus’ upcoming expansion.
How construction is coming along on UNG’s Cumming campus expansion
