How this Forsyth County elementary school celebrated the last day of the school year

Kids throughout New Hope Elementary celebrated the last day of the school on Thursday with coloring, board games and inflatables as part of one last bash before summer vacation.

Principal Laura Webb said the day felt especially special for her and the staff as it marked the end of New Hope’s first year after opening last summer.

“It felt like just yesterday we were here for the grand opening,” Webb said.

The celebration started with the school’s fifth graders who all had a day of fun in the sun, racing through and sliding down inflatables set up by the school’s playground. Kids also had their faces painted and took a photo with friends at a photo booth before cooling down with an icy treat.

At the same time, the rest of the students enjoyed the day inside with their teachers as they played board games and made last-day-of-school hats out of construction paper before ending the early-release school day with a frozen treat from Kona Ice.

“Happy last day!” kids yelled out as they walked down the halls of the school, filled with energy and excitement for the summer.