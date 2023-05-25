How this Forsyth County elementary school celebrated the last day of the school year

Kids throughout New Hope Elementary celebrated the last day of the school on Thursday with coloring, board games and inflatables as part of one last bash before summer vacation.
Principal Laura Webb said the day felt especially special for her and the staff as it marked the end of New Hope’s first year after opening last summer.
“It felt like just yesterday we were here for the grand opening,” Webb said.
The celebration started with the school’s fifth graders who all had a day of fun in the sun, racing through and sliding down inflatables set up by the school’s playground. Kids also had their faces painted and took a photo with friends at a photo booth before cooling down with an icy treat.
At the same time, the rest of the students enjoyed the day inside with their teachers as they played board games and made last-day-of-school hats out of construction paper before ending the early-release school day with a frozen treat from Kona Ice.
“Happy last day!” kids yelled out as they walked down the halls of the school, filled with energy and excitement for the summer.
Earlier in the week, students and staff commemorated the end of New Hope’s first year with a district-wide tradition — a time capsule.
During a ceremony at the school on Monday, May 22, district and school leaders and students added memories and trinkets to a sealed capsule that have become part of New Hope’s identity since it first opened in August.
Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden welcomed everyone to the ceremony, explaining that the time capsule won’t be opened again for another 25 years, in the year 2048.
“I just ask the boys and girls one favor — will one of you promise to come pick me up at the old folks’ home and bring me back so I can celebrate it?” he asked, the crowd of kids bursting into a wave of giggles.
Bearden said that while New Hope is still a new school, it hasn’t felt like it to him in the several visits he made to the campus this year.
“You walk in New Hope and there is a culture and climate here that is obvious,” Bearden said. “And the minute you walk through the door, you feel this sense of purpose and this sense of belonging.”
He attributed that sense of culture to Webb, who opened the school after previously serving as principal at Big Creek Elementary. Thanks to Webb and the school’s inaugural staff, Bearden said New Hope will “serve Forsyth County well for many, many years to come.”
Webb explained that putting together this time capsule was really the perfect way to end the school’s first year.
“We hope that, in 25 years from now, that you’ll be excited to say, ‘I remember that time capsule being placed at the school,’” Webb said.
To decide what would go into the time capsule, Webb and her team asked kids in each grade to decide what best represents New Hope and what they hope future students will want to know about daily life in 2023.
But before bringing students up to put their picks into the capsule, the school’s administration added some of their own items.
“For me, this school has meant the world to me since the very first day I stepped on the grounds,” Webb said. “[Before construction], I collected a large bucket of rock and dirt — which certainly caused a lot of raised eyebrows from our contractors who were on site. But I took that dirt, and I filled small jars for each and every one of our new staff members, a reminder that on this ground, and with the hard work and dedication of our staff, a new school would grow and blossom.”
Webb added one of those jars of sand, along with a letter she wrote and the students’ first school publication, as the first items in the capsule.
Assistant Principal Heather Smith then added the ribbon that was cut during the school’s grand opening, articles about the first day of school, the school’s first newsletter and a program from the inaugural school play, “The Lion King Kids.”
Katy Baldwin, another assistant principal, also added shirts to the capsule representing each of the school’s “houses,” or student teams, which are all named after subspecies of Nighthawks. Assistant Administrator Dr. Danielle Hilaski then added a staff photo and the 2022-23 yearbook before asking students to add their own items.
Two students from each grade came up one at a time to add their class’s items, with Pre-K students dropping in a picture of their class, first graders putting in a pop-it fidget toy and Pokémon cards and others adding beloved books, photos and more.
The school’s fifth graders even put in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
“Before you all criticize us, at least let us tell you why spicy chips should be in the time capsule,” student Praneetha Shree said. “Kids in the future might not eat spicy chips often, or to be more specific, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. They might be surprised to see we ate Hot Cheetos and liked them a lot 25 years ago.”
The very last item added was a letter from Morgan O’ Leary, a first-grade teacher and the winner of the district’s 2023 Teacher of the Year award.
School staff then closed out the ceremony by sealing the time capsule and placing it in a box where it will stay for the next 25 years.
“There are so many exciting things that happened at New Hope this year, and it’s even more exciting to think that we will seal inside this time capsule so many of these items that mean the world to our students and our staff,” Webb said.