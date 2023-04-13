How Forsyth County media specialists are watching out for ‘explicit’ content in school libraries

Deciding what is age appropriate

Wes McCall, District 1 board member, asked the team what source is used to help determine if a book is age appropriate for students at each school. Evans and Newberry both clarified that media specialists now look at multiple sources to determine what books to select for a school library.

The first source they usually turn to is the Follett catalog from where Evans said they purchase books. Follett is a company that provides educational materials and tools to schools, including the Destiny platform that shows parents and students each school’s library collection. The company’s catalog includes age recommendations and ranges for each book.

Newberry said media specialists are looking at professional resources such as this to determine whether to bring in a new book while resources like Amazon or Good Reads where readers or parents post reviews of books are used more to give specialists an idea of parents’ thoughts on the content.

“The media specialists are being much more vigilant now about doing research about the type of content and the type of books that are brought into the schools,” Evans said.

McCall asked if it would be possible for media specialists to cite the sources they use when picking out a book to make it easier for parents to understand why it was chosen for a particular school, but Newberry said that could be difficult for some media specialists who teach during the day, check out books for students, review materials and bring in hundreds of new books each year.

Removing books without a challenge

Newberry explained that parents with questions or concerns about a book can always talk to their school’s media center specialist — a practice that was more common before the current national debate around library books.

“Before this kind of became a hot issue topic, anytime I personally had a parent want to complain about a book, we sat down, had a conversation and sometimes the book would be removed,” Newberry told the board. “I think that’s a part that we have not been able to really join together with our stakeholders. They just kind of jump immediately to the challenges. But some of these conversations, if we could sit down and talk with one another …. I don’t want any sexually explicit materials in our media centers either.”

Evans reminded the board that any certified media specialist, through the ongoing weeding process, has the discretion to remove a book from their school’s collection “if they find that it doesn’t meet the values of the school or the community.”

Media center specialists have these conversations on whether to remove a book after hearing from parents or students who might have found an issue with the content, but Newberry said after a formal request for consideration is made by a parent, they have to follow district policy and procedures that state the Local District Media Committee then has to review the book.

Mike Valdes, District 5 board member, asked Evans and Newberry if it would be possible for them to stop parents who send in a formal request for reconsideration and ask if they would like to talk about the book with a media specialist first.

“It’s tricky because of the scope of it,” Evans said. “The media specialist does have the discretion at that point, but it gets kind of tricky in the area of now is the media specialist going to be hit up with 50-100 books to come forward. From a realistic standpoint …. I don’t know if they would have that capacity to fully look at it.”

On a smaller scale, Evans said there is more flexibility at individual schools for parents to talk to a media specialist.

“There have been books that I’ve looked at that I thought if a parent brought that to me, flipping through the book, that might be one [that I take out],” Newberry said. “There was one at South that I took off of the shelf a couple of years ago that was brought to my attention …. I weeded it as a media specialist.”

What’s next

Going forward, Evans said he and his team are continuing to brainstorm ideas on how to improve processes in the district’s media centers while communicating resources and tools already available to parents.

This includes a daily email notification parents can opt in to that lets them know any books or materials their child checked out of the school library that day. Parents can also connect with media specialists to put a note or flag on their child’s account for certain books they do not want their child to check out.

For more information about these media center processes, contact your individual school or visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.