How Forsyth County media specialists are watching out for ‘explicit’ content in school libraries

Forsyth County Schools announced some changes to its media center procedures, adding standards for schools to follow during book challenges and in the selection process for library materials.
Chief Technology and Information Officer Mike Evans presented these changes to the Board of Education at its work session on Tuesday, April 11, first pointing out sections where he and his team changed the language of some procedures to better match up with updated district policy.
This includes sections that previously stated media center specialists should, when picking out materials for a school library, take into consideration how the materials support curriculum standards at the local and state level, show “user appeal” and interest and provide “a global perspective and promote diversity….”
Evans said they changed sections like these in the procedure to state that consideration “may” be given to these standards, meaning it is no longer a requirement.
“When this procedure was originally written, it was for media center books as well as instructional material in the classroom,” Evans said. “We separated those out a year or so ago, but this never got updated or revised to focus on the actual intent of the media center.”
Weeding through the old and outdated
He and his team also added a new section to the media centers’ material selection procedures that notes “selection is an ongoing process that should include reviewing current materials available, removing materials no longer used or needed (weeding), and replacing lost and worn materials that still have educational value.”
Although school librarians have followed this “weeding” process for some time, Evans said District Media Specialist Lisa Newberry has worked with them this school year to be more vigilant when reviewing materials that have low circulation numbers or books “that are irrelevant or outdated.”
BOE Vice Chair Lindsey Adams asked Evans how often the district looks at circulation numbers, pointing out a book that was challenged at a school recently for containing “explicit” material that had not been checked out once in the past five years.
Evans said they run a regular report to look at circulation numbers, but the decision to take a book off the shelf in a media center is based on a variety of factors, which is why books can sometimes remain on the shelves for years without being checked out by a student.
“If we were to remove every book that had low circulation numbers, the media centers would, unfortunately, be pretty empty,” Evans said.
Book challenges
District leaders also made some changes to media center procedures for the formal book challenge process, including a name change. Now, Newberry said it is called a “request for reconsideration” when parents submit paperwork to a principal asking for a book at the school to be removed from the media center.
“Challenge and complaints just had a negative connotation, and we wanted to start our conversations or anything we have with the parents in more of a positive light,” Newberry said.
They also added standards already laid out in district policy that each school’s Local Media Committee, which responds to requests for reconsideration, should look at while reviewing a book being considered for removal.
This includes whether the book can “provide high quality content,” if it is suitable for a student’s age and grade level and whether it can meet the instructional, social and emotional and personal needs of students.
Deciding what is age appropriate
Wes McCall, District 1 board member, asked the team what source is used to help determine if a book is age appropriate for students at each school. Evans and Newberry both clarified that media specialists now look at multiple sources to determine what books to select for a school library.
The first source they usually turn to is the Follett catalog from where Evans said they purchase books. Follett is a company that provides educational materials and tools to schools, including the Destiny platform that shows parents and students each school’s library collection. The company’s catalog includes age recommendations and ranges for each book.
Newberry said media specialists are looking at professional resources such as this to determine whether to bring in a new book while resources like Amazon or Good Reads where readers or parents post reviews of books are used more to give specialists an idea of parents’ thoughts on the content.
“The media specialists are being much more vigilant now about doing research about the type of content and the type of books that are brought into the schools,” Evans said.
McCall asked if it would be possible for media specialists to cite the sources they use when picking out a book to make it easier for parents to understand why it was chosen for a particular school, but Newberry said that could be difficult for some media specialists who teach during the day, check out books for students, review materials and bring in hundreds of new books each year.
Removing books without a challenge
Newberry explained that parents with questions or concerns about a book can always talk to their school’s media center specialist — a practice that was more common before the current national debate around library books.
“Before this kind of became a hot issue topic, anytime I personally had a parent want to complain about a book, we sat down, had a conversation and sometimes the book would be removed,” Newberry told the board. “I think that’s a part that we have not been able to really join together with our stakeholders. They just kind of jump immediately to the challenges. But some of these conversations, if we could sit down and talk with one another …. I don’t want any sexually explicit materials in our media centers either.”
Evans reminded the board that any certified media specialist, through the ongoing weeding process, has the discretion to remove a book from their school’s collection “if they find that it doesn’t meet the values of the school or the community.”
Media center specialists have these conversations on whether to remove a book after hearing from parents or students who might have found an issue with the content, but Newberry said after a formal request for consideration is made by a parent, they have to follow district policy and procedures that state the Local District Media Committee then has to review the book.
Mike Valdes, District 5 board member, asked Evans and Newberry if it would be possible for them to stop parents who send in a formal request for reconsideration and ask if they would like to talk about the book with a media specialist first.
“It’s tricky because of the scope of it,” Evans said. “The media specialist does have the discretion at that point, but it gets kind of tricky in the area of now is the media specialist going to be hit up with 50-100 books to come forward. From a realistic standpoint …. I don’t know if they would have that capacity to fully look at it.”
On a smaller scale, Evans said there is more flexibility at individual schools for parents to talk to a media specialist.
“There have been books that I’ve looked at that I thought if a parent brought that to me, flipping through the book, that might be one [that I take out],” Newberry said. “There was one at South that I took off of the shelf a couple of years ago that was brought to my attention …. I weeded it as a media specialist.”
What’s next
Going forward, Evans said he and his team are continuing to brainstorm ideas on how to improve processes in the district’s media centers while communicating resources and tools already available to parents.
This includes a daily email notification parents can opt in to that lets them know any books or materials their child checked out of the school library that day. Parents can also connect with media specialists to put a note or flag on their child’s account for certain books they do not want their child to check out.
For more information about these media center processes, contact your individual school or visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.