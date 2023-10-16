By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How Forsyth County Schools is continuing to help students recover from pandemic learning loss
10162023LEARNING LOSS
Educators are planning programs to help students in Forsyth County recover from learning loss due to the pandemic. Photo courtesy of Annie Spratt on Unsplash.
Forsyth County Schools is ramping up efforts this year to make up for learning loss from the pandemic.