How Forsyth County Schools is working to keep teachers in the classroom during the ‘Great Resignation’

Salloum said that as staff have resigned this year, her department has asked each of them about their teaching experience and reasons for leaving.

Through that survey, they found that 60% of their certified staff leaving the district had 4-15 years of teaching experience, with 38% being in the 4-9 year range.

“Over the last couple of years, that has always been a concern in education is [teachers with 4-9 years of experience],” BOE Chairman Wes McCall said. “It’s not something new …. because I know that over the last four years we’ve had conversations and even the Georgia School Board Association has had conversations about how to retain those personnel who have been there for that time period, and that’s a hard time period for teachers.”

Most teachers who resigned this year listed health and family as their reason for leaving, which Salloum said could be a variety of situations. Then, the second largest reason that teachers in the 4-9 year range gave was they were switching to a new career.

Those in the 10-15 year range, however, reported they were mostly relocating or moving to another school district. Salloum said far fewer teachers are deciding to leave their careers after reaching 10 years because that is when they are vested into the Teachers Retirement System.

The department has made it a goal to help teachers through to that 10-year mark, but as rent and home prices have risen in the past year, Salloum said they are also having trouble bringing in and keeping younger teachers in the county.

“We’re having a situation where our younger people cannot afford to live in our area,” Salloum said.

More than 20% of teachers with 4-9 years of experience who resigned this year said they were transferring to another district, and around 46 certified staff who were newly employed and onboarded this year were forced to back out after they couldn’t find housing in the area.

“We also had some classified staff who said, ‘I’ve had to hunt a job with more pay,’” Salloum said. “Living here is expensive, so they’re living in outlying counties and those counties are offering them a job because then they don’t have to commute and they don’t have to worry about commuting into an expensive place to live.

“It is becoming a real phenomenon for us, and we didn’t expect it,” she continued. “We had a couple last year [who said the same thing], but 40 this year is pretty significant.”

FCS is working with the Chamber of Commerce to try to find solutions to this issue, and Salloum said some apartment complex owners have reached out about providing discounts on housing for teachers. These discounts are, however, usually on deposits instead of rent or monthly payments.

At the same time, the district is also working to improve the workplace to keep teachers they already have and the 778 new staff members HR has hired since June.

Salloum and her team talked with school principals and assistant principals this past summer about focusing on the employee experience and making sure their staff member’s needs — whether it be their physical and emotional wellbeing or simple schedule changes — are met.

“While over the past years teachers have flocked here because it’s a great place to work and live, now they are not out there,” Salloum said. “They’re not coming through the pipeline, they’re choosing other things and they’re simply not choosing education. So we have to make sure our principals understand what is going on out there.”

That conversation with principals led them to create several action steps to help ensure that improved employee experience.

One of those first steps was to increase teacher and staff salaries and allotments, which the board approved in late June as part of its 2022-23 budget. Those increases have also helped FCS compete for new hires with neighboring districts that were offering a higher pay.

Salloum said her department has also focused heavily on building more community and university partnerships to find new teachers. This year, the district has 15 residency students from the University of North Georgia.

These are fourth-year college students who are able to build up their first year of teacher retirement and earn a small salary by teaching in a school classroom.

Another action step was to grow the Forsyth Teacher Academy, which now has its largest cohort so far. The academy helps those with four-year degrees in other fields to earn their teaching certification and enter into education without fully going back to school.

The academy also brings in veteran educators to help mentor and provide support to incoming or new teachers still in the first few years of their career. Salloum explained that without this mentorship, new teachers would not stay in their jobs.

“Teaching is a hard profession, and they have to have that support,” she said.

For more information about district retention rates and a breakdown of the number of staff, visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.