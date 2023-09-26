By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How Forsyth County Schools plans to improve school safety with $2 million in state grants
09262023SCHOOL SAFETY
Head of School Safety Todd Shirley can monitor cameras posted at all Forsyth County Schools from his central office. - photo by FCN file photo
Forsyth County Schools plans to spend more than $2 million in state funding to increase security and safety measures at its 42 schools across the county.