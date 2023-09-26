Forsyth County Schools plans to spend more than $2 million in state funding to increase security and safety measures at its 42 schools across the county.
How Forsyth County Schools plans to improve school safety with $2 million in state grants
Latest
-
This New Hope Elementary teacher aims to love and inspire her third-grade students
-
What parents had to say about Forsyth County Schools’ proposed redistricting plan
-
What locals had to say about Forsyth County Schools’ actions after a guest author used the word ‘gay’ during a presentation to students
-
UNG moves up a spot in latest U.S. News and World Report college rankings