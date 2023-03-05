How Forsyth County’s students celebrated Read Across America day

Coal Mountain Elementary School’s students went on a journey this past week, traveling through the sunny beaches of Hawaii and the well-known cities of Massachusetts without ever having to leave their classrooms.

The kids took this trip across the U.S. through the imaginative world of books in honor of Read Across America Day, a national celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday and a day dedicated to getting kids excited about reading.

“We have just spent this week really focusing on building a love of reading and finding joy in reading,” Principal Kelly Fuchs said.

Fuchs and the school’s media specialist, Billie Treece, thought there would be no better way to show students how fun reading can be than by showing them an assortment of books that could take them on an adventure through their country.