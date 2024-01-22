By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How a global nonprofit is improving financial literacy among Forsyth County students
01222024JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT DISCOVERY CENTER
Junior Achievement is still improving financial literacy among students in Forsyth County nearly ten years after opening its Discovery Center on Alliance Academy for Innovation’s campus. Photo courtesy of Junior Achievement.
After nearly a decade since Junior Achievement opened its Discovery Center in Forsyth County, the nonprofit’s programs are showing improvements in financial literacy, attendance and graduation rates among students.