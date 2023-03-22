How a state bill requiring active shooter drills in schools could impact Forsyth County

New state legislation that would require Georgia schools to take part in annual active shooter drills recently passed in the Senate and is heading to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

Sponsored by Rep. Will Wade, District 6, HB 147 would require every public school in the state to complete an active shooter drill by Oct. 1 of each year. Also dubbed the School Safety Act, the bill states students would be required to participate in these drills unless their school district decides to allow parents to opt their children out of them.

The bill, if signed by Kemp and passed into law, would also provide optional gang violence prevention training to teachers in each district.

This would amend an already existing law requiring that districts submit school safety plans annually to local law enforcement, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.