How Technology is Being Used in Forsyth Classrooms

Technology has irreversibly changed classroom dynamics. Some students said they feel they have to take on more responsibility because of the increased use of technology in the classroom. North Forsyth High School teacher Eli Jones noted, “technology certainly places a burden of responsibility on students to hold themselves accountable, or teachers to define its use.”

For younger students, such as ones at the elementary age, Cutrer believes “teachers are [there] to guide and direct them in the learning process,” and to establish foundations that they can build on later in their education.

Throughout all of the interviews, teachers were adamant that technology is used in the classroom to its fullest extent as an aid, not a crutch, though students may sometimes try to abuse it.

“I have to take more precautions because of the opportunities technology brings to dishonest students,” Henderson expressed.

Technology acts as a burden on teachers as well as an aid, and it causes students to take responsibility for their own education in ways that have been impossible in the past.

Despite concerns of abuse by students, technology has made teaching easier in some regards.

Teachers “use it for testing, communicating with families, making lectures and labs more accessible, and checking for understanding of [the] material,” said Jones.

Technology can be used for alternative learning styles and for personalizing a student’s education. This is partly shown by the use of “different learning platforms as well as Kahoot, Gimkit, Quizizz, and Blooket,” stated Sandra Turner, a sixth-grade teacher from Otwell Middle School.

Many answered that technology is beneficial to students who are absent from school because it makes it easier for them to catch up on their missing assignments and lessons. Students “can watch the lesson video; get links to any sites we used in class and do the online homework,” said Bradley. This use of technology allows students who are gone to keep up with the class as well as allow students to review what they have already learned.

“For students who have a learning disability, being able to use technology… is making a huge difference in their comprehension and confidence,” noted Cutrer.

Most surveyed provided positive feedback when asked if technology has helped with comprehension, with only one expressing a contrary opinion. The negative response circled back to the idea that technology has caused students to have a shorter attention span.

Henderson stated that students do not have the ability to focus as long as they used to be able to, noting that students used to have to read a whole textbook and yet if he “asked students to read a textbook today, there would be no way they’d do it.” Every student interviewed agreed to that observation and that attention spans have suffered significantly due to distractions in and out of the classroom.

Around Forsyth, students and teachers alike use technology differently, but one thing that can be concluded is that technology is allowing students to personalize and take control of their own education, for better or for worse.

“Technology has increased my learning experience by changing up the usual routine,” said Grace Hutka, a North Forsyth High School student.

According to Poorvin, technology is allowing students who move at a slower pace or those who move at a faster pace to “go at the pace [they] want.”

Technology is here to stay in the Forsyth County school system, so it is up to teachers and students to ensure that it continues to have positive impacts on education.