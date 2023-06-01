How Technology is Being Used in Forsyth Classrooms

Editor’s Note: The Forsyth County News is working with 11th grade journalism students at Forsyth Central High School as part of a partnership with the Humanities Academies at the school. Students are researching, reporting and writing news stories for their class and this newspaper. The following is the third report to be published:
By: Halijah Snyder and Alina Pishock
Technology has been making its way into our education system for decades, however, nothing has increased the use of technology like the COVID-19 pandemic. When students across the county, and country, were forced to do school at home, digital learning became the norm. Now, technology is used daily in schools of all levels across the county. But just how is it being used, and how useful is it? Here is feedback gathered from interviewing students and teachers across the county:
Students and teachers have varied opinions about technology in the classroom. While the majority agreed Chromebooks and ClearTouch boards have positively affected their learning/teaching experience, the use of smartphones has been much more controversial.
“Every technology brings opportunities but it also brings a new set of issues that people usually didn’t anticipate,” said Forsyth Central High School teacher Jonathan Henderson. “It requires flexibility and adjustment.”
The rules on cell phone usage vary by school, but most elementary schools do not allow them.
“Phones are not permitted, but each student in our school has a laptop assigned to them,” said third-grade Cumming Elementary School teacher Emily Cutrer when asked about phone usage in her class.
It appears younger generations who aren’t allowed to use their phones remain more focused and on-task during their assignments. This is because, in the words of Mr. Henderson, “when you have a cell phone on your desk, you have a television, you have a phone, you have a videogame…” and all of these serve as a distractor to many students.
Even for schools or teachers that have rules against using phones, getting students to listen “is a constant battle,” as said by Janice Bradley, a teacher at South Forsyth High School.
Students like Laney Perry, who attends SFHS, have said that their “productivity is both positively and negatively impacted by our increased use of technology.”
Forsyth Central student Killian Poorvin said “it can be good, it can be bad.”
Researchers around the country agree that phones have caused shorter attention spans, and teachers are seeing that in classrooms today.
Technology has irreversibly changed classroom dynamics. Some students said they feel they have to take on more responsibility because of the increased use of technology in the classroom. North Forsyth High School teacher Eli Jones noted, “technology certainly places a burden of responsibility on students to hold themselves accountable, or teachers to define its use.”
For younger students, such as ones at the elementary age, Cutrer believes “teachers are [there] to guide and direct them in the learning process,” and to establish foundations that they can build on later in their education.
Throughout all of the interviews, teachers were adamant that technology is used in the classroom to its fullest extent as an aid, not a crutch, though students may sometimes try to abuse it.
“I have to take more precautions because of the opportunities technology brings to dishonest students,” Henderson expressed.
Technology acts as a burden on teachers as well as an aid, and it causes students to take responsibility for their own education in ways that have been impossible in the past.
Despite concerns of abuse by students, technology has made teaching easier in some regards.
Teachers “use it for testing, communicating with families, making lectures and labs more accessible, and checking for understanding of [the] material,” said Jones.
Technology can be used for alternative learning styles and for personalizing a student’s education. This is partly shown by the use of “different learning platforms as well as Kahoot, Gimkit, Quizizz, and Blooket,” stated Sandra Turner, a sixth-grade teacher from Otwell Middle School.
Many answered that technology is beneficial to students who are absent from school because it makes it easier for them to catch up on their missing assignments and lessons. Students “can watch the lesson video; get links to any sites we used in class and do the online homework,” said Bradley. This use of technology allows students who are gone to keep up with the class as well as allow students to review what they have already learned.
“For students who have a learning disability, being able to use technology… is making a huge difference in their comprehension and confidence,” noted Cutrer.
Most surveyed provided positive feedback when asked if technology has helped with comprehension, with only one expressing a contrary opinion. The negative response circled back to the idea that technology has caused students to have a shorter attention span.
Henderson stated that students do not have the ability to focus as long as they used to be able to, noting that students used to have to read a whole textbook and yet if he “asked students to read a textbook today, there would be no way they’d do it.” Every student interviewed agreed to that observation and that attention spans have suffered significantly due to distractions in and out of the classroom.
Around Forsyth, students and teachers alike use technology differently, but one thing that can be concluded is that technology is allowing students to personalize and take control of their own education, for better or for worse.
“Technology has increased my learning experience by changing up the usual routine,” said Grace Hutka, a North Forsyth High School student.
According to Poorvin, technology is allowing students who move at a slower pace or those who move at a faster pace to “go at the pace [they] want.”
Technology is here to stay in the Forsyth County school system, so it is up to teachers and students to ensure that it continues to have positive impacts on education.