How these Forsyth County students are celebrating Black History month this year

A group of Denmark High students is going all out for Black History Month this year, hosting events and decorating the school’s hallways to bring attention to influential Black historical figures.

The school celebrates the month every year by displaying information and teaching students about significant events and people in Black history. But this year, the members of the Black Student Union asked to take the celebration to a new level.

Together, the club officers created exhibits to put in the hallways featuring themes and historical figures that are personally important to them and their families.

The first exhibit features quotes and artwork of figures like the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and former U.S. President Barack Obama. The display is surrounded by words written by club members that describe what Black history is to them — “inspiring,” “culture,” “pride” and many more.