How UNG alumni are becoming cultural ambassadors through the Fulbright program

Anna Caitlyn Anderson couldn’t quite believe it when she first got the letter from the Fulbright U.S. Student Program saying she had been accepted for a scholarship to teach English in Madrid, Spain.

“I was at my internship, I got the email and I was just so excited that I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what do I do now?’” Anderson said. “I immediately called my mom and dad …. It was probably like the top 10 moments of my life.”

The University of North Georgia graduate had briefly visited the country years before when she didn’t know the language well, but after studying political science and Spanish in Dahlonega through last spring, she was more than ready to head back to learn more about the culture.

Now in the middle of her 10-month stint in Madrid, Anderson said the trip and getting to know her students has “been a great adventure.”

Anderson is one of many UNG graduates accepted into the Fulbright program as the school has been named a national top producer of Fulbright students by the U.S. Department of State for the past six years.

UNG, the University of Georgia and Emory University are the only universities in Georgia on this year’s list of four-year institutions sending the most students abroad through the program. UNG has produced 27 Fulbright finalists in five years, according to a press release.

"This recognition is a testament to the quality of our students and their desire to seek out global experiences that will shape them into dynamic leaders in our diverse society," UNG President Bonita Jacobs said. "Our faculty and UNG's Nationally Competitive Scholarships Office continue to offer strong guidance that makes these opportunities possible."