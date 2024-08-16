The University of North Georgia's presence provided an impact of almost $786 million in the region during fiscal year 2023, according to a recent press release.
How UNG has yielded an over $700 million economic impact in areas including Forsyth County
Latest
-
UNG president shares the university’s bold vision to enrich its campuses, the north Georgia region and beyond
-
What FCS’ head nurse says are the best ways to keep your kids healthy this school year
-
How the school board’s budget vote will impact your property taxes
-
Forsyth County school board names new Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning