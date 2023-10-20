By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How women at NASA helped to inspire these Forsyth County aerospace students
Anika Sharan, left, and Jamie Shore from Alliance Academy for Innovation were chosen for Delta’s annual Women Inspiring the Next Generation Flight to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Jamie Shore and Anika Sharan were brimming with excitement when they got on their flight at sunrise last month to head to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where they were to meet with women who have found success in aerospace and aviation.