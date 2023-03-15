How you can make a beloved school custodian rank No. 1 in the country

Kelly Mill Elementary School staff and families are rallying the community to vote in the 2023 Cintas Custodian of the Year contest to ensure their beloved head custodian, Richard Toomey, comes out on top.

The nationwide competition started in January when staff first nominated Toomey for the award. On Tuesday, March 14, Cintas announced he had made it into the top 10, and polls are now open for those who wish to vote on which custodian they think should take the No. 1 spot.

The contest finalist with the greatest number of votes will earn the Custodian of the Year title along with $10,000. The custodian’s school will also be awarded with $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products, along with a facility assessment and consulting package from The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, or ISSA.

The top three in the contest are also eligible for a free trip to the ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas.