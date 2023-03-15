How you can make a beloved school custodian rank No. 1 in the country

Kelly Mill Elementary School staff and families are rallying the community to vote in the 2023 Cintas Custodian of the Year contest to ensure their beloved head custodian, Richard Toomey, comes out on top.
The nationwide competition started in January when staff first nominated Toomey for the award. On Tuesday, March 14, Cintas announced he had made it into the top 10, and polls are now open for those who wish to vote on which custodian they think should take the No. 1 spot.
The contest finalist with the greatest number of votes will earn the Custodian of the Year title along with $10,000. The custodian’s school will also be awarded with $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products, along with a facility assessment and consulting package from The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, or ISSA.
The top three in the contest are also eligible for a free trip to the ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas.
With help from others in the community voting daily until the poll closes on Friday, April 14, school staff believe Toomey can take that spot and earn the recognition he truly deserves.
“I think what sets Rich apart is that he not only loves KME but how he serves every single person in the building,” Principal Tracey Smith said. “He takes pride in our school being clean and ready for students to learn in the best way possible and he treats every staff and student like a family member — always willing to help them with something.”
The competition has given school leaders and staff an excuse to tell the community and Toomey all the ways that he helps to make Kelly Mill a great school and the ways he has had an impact on the kids and staff.
Smith said she and her team created a memory book for Toomey with all the nominations for the contest submitted by the school staff.
“He’s one amazing human!” she said. “There are a thousand little things he does every day that don’t fall under his job responsibilities. For this — he is beloved! Even our parents know Rich and seek him out to have a conversation or to thank him.”
One parent, Jessica Johnson, said she knows Toomey from her time on campus and agrees he more than deserves to win the contest.
“Mr. Richard Toomey is truly one of the most hardworking people I have ever known,” Johnson said. “Mr. Toomey goes above and beyond the call of duty each and every day to take such good care of our school. He works tirelessly daily and serves as a positive role model for the whole Kelly Mill Elementary community. He is adored by both teachers, staff and students and I am elated that he is being recognized for the outstanding difference he makes in our lives!”
Community members can vote for Toomey in the 2023 Cintas Custodian of the Year contest online by visiting www.custodianoftheyear.com/custodian-of-the-year. Anyone can vote daily until the poll closes on Friday, April 14.