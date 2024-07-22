By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘It is a family.’ Forsyth County Schools welcomes over 360 new teachers before start of 2024-25 school year
07222024NEW EDUCATORS
Local vendors greet new Forsyth County Schools teachers at the district’s annual New Educator Orientation at the FoCAL Center on Monday, July 22, 2024. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Hundreds of new Forsyth County educators gathered at the FoCAL Center on Monday, July 22, for the district’s annual New Educator Orientation.