By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
'It's all about the kids.' Why this former pro athlete is reading to elementary students across Forsyth County
09072023BRIAN JORDAN READS TO STUDENTS
Brian Jordan reads his book, “I Told You I Can Play,” to first graders at Sawnee Elementary on Wednesday, Sept. 6. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
A former professional football and baseball player walked down the halls of Sawnee Elementary on Wednesday afternoon while student after student stopped him to tell him how much they love sports, with huge smiles spread across their faces.