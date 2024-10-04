By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Japanese dignitaries visit Forsyth County to talk – and play – Esports
10042024ESPORTS
From left to right: Hatayama, Kitamura, Hayes and Graff pose for photos at the FoCAL Center on Oct. 4. Photo by Glenn Whittington with FCS
Several leaders of a Japanese high school were in Cumming on Friday, Oct. 4 for a ceremony to make official an Esports “sister school” partnership between their school and the Academies of Creative Education (ACE).