Several leaders of a Japanese high school were in Cumming on Friday, Oct. 4 for a ceremony to make official an Esports “sister school” partnership between their school and the Academies of Creative Education (ACE).
Japanese dignitaries visit Forsyth County to talk – and play – Esports
Latest
-
School safety Q&A: FCN talks with Forsyth County's school superintendent and sheriff
-
Forsyth County students walk out of school calling for gun safety
-
AI is being used in Forsyth County Schools. Here’s what some teachers and students think about it
-
What Forsyth County educators, law enforcement say they’re doing to keep students safe in the wake of the deadly Apalachee school shooting