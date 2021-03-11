Jennifer Williams named Chattahoochee Elementary’s next principal

The Board of Education named Jennifer Williams as Chattahoochee Elementary School’s next principal during its latest work session on Tuesday, March 9.

Williams currently serves as the school’s assistant principal, and she will be taking over the new position beginning this summer before the start of the new school year as current Principal Barbara Vella retires.

She has served as assistant principal at Chattahoochee in 2017, and she began her career at the school in 2002 as a first-grade teacher after graduating from the University of Florida. Later in 2006, she transferred to Silver City Elementary to also teach first grade.

Beginning in 2010, she took over as a Title I teacher, instructional lead teacher and quality work facilitator at Cumming Elementary before eventually being promoted to the assistant principal position there in 2015.

Williams earned her bachelor’s in Education/Special Education and master’s in Early Childhood Education from the University of Florida. She also holds a Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction from Piedmont College and an Educational Leadership Add-On from the University of North Georgia.