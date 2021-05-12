Kimberly-Clark awards Bright Futures college scholarship to Fideles Christian School senior

Kimberly-Clark recently awarded a 2021 Bright Futures college scholarship to Sarah Snowden, a senior at Fideles Christian School in Cumming and the daughter of Scott Snowden. She plans to attend the University of Georgia.

Sarah Snowden, a senior at Fideles Christian School, was awarded a 2021 Bright Futures college scholarship .



Established in 1993, the Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and awards college scholarships to children of Kimberly-Clark employees across North America. Recipients are selected based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, work experience and community involvement.

Each scholarship is worth up to $20,000 ($5,000 per year for up to four years) for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities. This year, scholarships totaling $960,000 were awarded to 48 students. Since its inception, the program has granted over $45 million in scholarships to more than 2,250 students.

“This year’s scholarship recipients have demonstrated an impressive commitment to academic excellence and community service,” said Jenny Lewis, vice president of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation. “We are proud to support these students as they pursue their higher education, and we wish them the best for their continued success.”

The 2021 class of Bright Futures Scholars will attend leading colleges and universities such as Baylor University, Purdue University and the University of Wisconsin. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces and engineering.