From the lab to the classroom: This Pinecrest Academy teacher found her passion for education through science
07162024GILLIAN CRAWFORD
Gillian Crawford, a high school science teacher at Pinecrest Academy, was voted as the Forsyth County News’ Teacher of the Month for June. Photos courtesy of Gillian Crawford.
It took Gillian Crawford years for her to fully realize she wanted to be a teacher.