Lambert High grad receives another recognition as U.S. Presidential Scholar
08162024PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLAR
Vineeth Sendilraj, a recent Lambert High School graduate, was chosen as one of 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars across the nation and one of only four in the state who received the honor. Photo courtesy of Lambert High School.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods recognized a recent Forsyth County high school graduate on Thursday, Aug. 15, along with three other students in Georgia chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars.