Lambert High School senior chosen as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar
05152024SCHOLARS
Lambert High School senior Vineeth Sendilraj was chosen as one of 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars across the nation. Photo courtesy of Lambert High School.
The U.S. Department of Education named 161 high school seniors as 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars on Thursday, May 9, and one Forsyth County student made the list.