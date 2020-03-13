Lanier Tech to extend spring break due to coronavirus outbreak

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
Along with Forsyth County Schools and colleges in the University System of Georgia, Lanier Technical College will not hold classes next week and will move to online classes after that due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a news release sent Friday morning, officials with the school said Lanier Tech would be extending their current spring break until Monday, March 23 and will not be holding classes or providing any on-site services for students until then.
"We are facing a situation this nation has not faced in over a century,” Lanier Technical College's President Dr. Ray Perren said in the release. “These extraordinary times call for extraordinary action. We will continue to inform and communicate regularly as we go through the coming days. Thank you for your understanding and support during these coming weeks."
For the week of March 23-28, the college “will move to an entirely online instructional delivery system.” Resources such as the school’s library and tutorial services will also be online that week, and other online services, like Galileo and BlackBoard, will be accessible at all times.
“The College made this decision to address the health concerns surrounding COVID-19 while minimizing the disruption of delivering educational services. Although a variety of factors influenced this decision, the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff is always the College's primary concern,” the release said.
Lanier Tech said its emergency management team is meeting daily to discuss next steps, and updated information and resources are available at laniertech.edu/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources.