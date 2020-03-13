Lanier Tech to extend spring break due to coronavirus outbreak

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Along with Forsyth County Schools and colleges in the University System of Georgia, Lanier Technical College will not hold classes next week and will move to online classes after that due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a news release sent Friday morning, officials with the school said Lanier Tech would be extending their current spring break until Monday, March 23 and will not be holding classes or providing any on-site services for students until then.

"We are facing a situation this nation has not faced in over a century,” Lanier Technical College's President Dr. Ray Perren said in the release. “These extraordinary times call for extraordinary action. We will continue to inform and communicate regularly as we go through the coming days. Thank you for your understanding and support during these coming weeks."