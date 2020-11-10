Lanier Tech President Ray Perren named deputy commissioner of Technical College System of Georgia

Lanier Technical College’s president has been named deputy commissioner for technical education for the Technical College System of Georgia.

Ray Perren has led Lanier Tech since 2013, overseeing its move from Oakwood to its new campus on Ga. 365 in northeast Hall County.

TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier announced Perren’s appointment. Tim McDonald meanwhile has been named interim president of Lanier Tech.

Current TCSG Deputy Commissioner for Technical Education Joe Dan Banker is retiring Dec. 31. McDonald will begin serving as interim Lanier Tech President, beginning on Dec. 1, as Perren begins shifting into his new role.

“Dr. Ray Perren has spent his entire professional life dedicated to providing an outstanding education to students,” TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier said. “He has a tremendous amount of leadership experience in both K-12 and postsecondary education in Georgia and will do an outstanding job leading our Technical Education division at TCSG.”

Under Perren’s leadership, Lanier Tech experienced more than 35% annual enrollment growth, as well as 100% graduate placement for the past five years, according to a news release from TCSG. Perren previously served as president of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Valdosta Technical College, assistant commissioner for technical education at TCSG, president of East Central Technical College in Fitzgerald and dean of academic affairs for DeVry University’s operations in Georgia and North Carolina.



