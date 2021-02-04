Liberty Middle School students temporarily switch to virtual learning

Forsyth County Schools decided to temporarily switch all students at Liberty Middle to virtual learning beginning on Friday, Feb. 5, according to a letter sent to parents and guardians.

“As some of you may be aware, Liberty is experiencing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and direct exposures,” Principal Amanda Thrower wrote in the letter. “While things change on a daily basis, the number of positive cases and student quarantines has reached a significant percentage of our face-to-face student population.”

Face-to-face students are scheduled to return to regular instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 16, after President’s Day.

Thrower stated in the letter that students should continue to follow their regular bell schedule online. When a class period is scheduled, each student should log into itslearning to information on live sessions and assignments. Attendance will be recorded based on online participation.

The school checked out Chromebooks at the end of the school day for any students who needed an at-home device to work. The front office will also be open for device check-out on Friday.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19 in the meantime, their parents or guardian is still expected to contact the school nurse and administration to let them know.

“As a community, we all look forward to the day where there is no need for letters such as this,” Thrower stated. “The only way we will get there is together. Please do all you can to limit the spread of Covid-19 and to help lower positive cases and quarantine numbers: Limit contact with others, wash hands frequently, and wear a mask/face covering. If we all commit to protecting ourselves and each other, we can reduce these numbers and maintain face-to-face instruction.”

For more information, visit the FCS website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.