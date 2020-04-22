By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
A look inside Forsyth County's next elementary school
Screen Shot 2020-04-14 at 4.11.38 PM.png
A view from the inside of the main entrance at Poole's Mill Elementary School, which is slated to open in August for the 2020-21 school year. (Forsyth County Schools)
Brian Paglia
FCN staff
Updated: April 22, 2020, 2:35 p.m.

The work of building Forsyth County's next elementary school continues despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, April 14, Tom Wening, the director of construction with Forsyth County Schools, provided an update on the progress of Poole's Mill Elementary School, the school district's 22nd elementary school that is scheduled to open in August for the 2020-21 school year.

Wening said the build recently received its certificate of occupancy, and furniture is expected to be installed in May. 

Screen Shot 2020-04-14 at 4.10.53 PM.png
An aerial view of Poole's Mill Elementary School, the county's 22nd elementary school that is slated to open in August for the 2020-21 school year. (Forsyth County Schools)

The school's design and aesthetic reflects the Poole's Mill area, particularly noteworthy landmarks like the historic covered bridge that still stands and a mill that was destroyed by a fire in the 1950s. 

The front entrance and ceilings of the main entrance hall mimic the pattern of a lattice truss bridge, while the cafeteria and media center incorporate natural stone.

Screen Shot 2020-04-14 at 4.11.25 PM.png
The main entrance to Poole's Mill Elementary School, which is slated to open in August for the 2020-21 school year. (Forsyth County Schools)
Screen Shot 2020-04-14 at 4.11.38 PM.png
A view from the inside of the main entrance at Poole's Mill Elementary School, which is slated to open in August for the 2020-21 school year. (Forsyth County Schools)
Screen Shot 2020-04-14 at 4.12.08 PM.png
A view of the media center at Poole's Mill Elementary School (Forsyth County Schools)
Screen Shot 2020-04-14 at 4.12.15 PM.png
A view of the cafeteria at Poole's Mill Elementary School (Forsyth County Schools)

Located on the border with Cherokee County, on Heardsville Road, Poole’s Mill will serve a large portion of north Forsyth and be led by Paige Andrews, former principal of Silver City Elementary.

The school district first bought land for the building in the early 2000s but the project was delayed during the 2008 financial crisis.

Screen Shot 2020-04-14 at 4.12.34 PM.png
A main hallway inside Poole's Mill Elementary School, which is slated to open in August for the 2020-21 school year. (Forsyth County Schools)
Screen Shot 2020-04-14 at 4.12.44 PM.png
The school gymnasium for Poole's Mill Elementary School (Forsyth County Schools).