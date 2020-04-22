A look inside Forsyth County's next elementary school

The work of building Forsyth County's next elementary school continues despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, April 14, Tom Wening, the director of construction with Forsyth County Schools, provided an update on the progress of Poole's Mill Elementary School, the school district's 22nd elementary school that is scheduled to open in August for the 2020-21 school year.
Wening said the build recently received its certificate of occupancy, and furniture is expected to be installed in May.
The school's design and aesthetic reflects the Poole's Mill area, particularly noteworthy landmarks like the historic covered bridge that still stands and a mill that was destroyed by a fire in the 1950s.
The front entrance and ceilings of the main entrance hall mimic the pattern of a lattice truss bridge, while the cafeteria and media center incorporate natural stone.
Located on the border with Cherokee County, on Heardsville Road, Poole’s Mill will serve a large portion of north Forsyth and be led by Paige Andrews, former principal of Silver City Elementary.
The school district first bought land for the building in the early 2000s but the project was delayed during the 2008 financial crisis.