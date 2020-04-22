A look inside Forsyth County's next elementary school

The work of building Forsyth County's next elementary school continues despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, April 14, Tom Wening, the director of construction with Forsyth County Schools, provided an update on the progress of Poole's Mill Elementary School, the school district's 22nd elementary school that is scheduled to open in August for the 2020-21 school year.

Wening said the build recently received its certificate of occupancy, and furniture is expected to be installed in May.