Looking for a new job? Forsyth County Schools is hiring to help relieve bus driver shortage

Forsyth County Schools is on the lookout for new bus drivers as a shortage has caused a lag in student transportation going into the second week of the school year.

Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said the district is trying to fill 76 of its 419 bus driver positions.

To fulfill these openings, she said leaders are currently doubling drivers’ routes, employing substitute drivers and asking training staff and area supervisors to help drive routes.

During the latest Forsyth County Board of Education work session, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden thanked the transportation staff for working hard to make sure students make it to school and back home safely while understaffed.

“Throw a little tough weather in the mix the last couple of days at dismissal when you’re trying to get things organized, it’s very, very challenging,” Bearden said. “But they have done a tremendous job.”

He also thanked families for being patient and understanding while they work out transportation routes and try to fill driver positions.