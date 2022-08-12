Looking for a new job? Forsyth County Schools is hiring to help relieve bus driver shortage

Forsyth County Schools is on the lookout for new bus drivers as a shortage has caused a lag in student transportation going into the second week of the school year.
Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Caracciolo said the district is trying to fill 76 of its 419 bus driver positions.
To fulfill these openings, she said leaders are currently doubling drivers’ routes, employing substitute drivers and asking training staff and area supervisors to help drive routes.
During the latest Forsyth County Board of Education work session, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden thanked the transportation staff for working hard to make sure students make it to school and back home safely while understaffed.
“Throw a little tough weather in the mix the last couple of days at dismissal when you’re trying to get things organized, it’s very, very challenging,” Bearden said. “But they have done a tremendous job.”
He also thanked families for being patient and understanding while they work out transportation routes and try to fill driver positions.
Following the approval of the district’s most recent budget, the pay for bus drivers begins at $18.02 per hour. They also receive full-time benefits, paid sick leave, time off for holidays and summers, college scholarship opportunities and reduced rates for after-school childcare.
Anyone interested in applying can contact Sylvia Anderson by calling 770-888-1234, Ext. 220126 or emailing syanderson@forsyth.k12.ga.us.
For more information, visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us, or attend one of three transportation job fairs at the North Transportation Center located at 3710 Matt Highway in Cumming behind North Forsyth High School.
Taking place in the fall, staff members will be available at each job fair to answer questions, help potential drivers complete applications and even take attendees for a spin on a bus. Breakfast and coffee will be provided.
These job fairs will be on the following dates:
● 8:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10;
● 8:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8;
● 8:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5.