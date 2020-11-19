More face-to-face instruction, altered spring break: Here’s what UNG has planned for next semester

The University of North Georgia recently announced its plans to increase face-to-face instruction for the spring semester.

Hybrid 1 courses, which ranged from 25% to 50% of in-person learning in the fall, will change to 50%. This means students and faculty will meet in person at least once a week.

“The change was in part in response to the resolution passed by the Board of Regents in October, but also feedback from students indicated a desire for greater and more regular interaction with faculty members,” Chaudron Gille, Provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, told The Times Wednesday, Nov. 18.

In an article on UNG’s website, the university explains that if students enroll in a Monday, Wednesday, Friday course, “they will be divided into three groups with each group meeting with the faculty member once a week.” The other 50% of class sessions will carry on online.

A new instructional method has been added for the spring semester, called “partially at a distance.” This includes using technology to facilitate more than 50% of class sessions, but visits to a classroom are required.