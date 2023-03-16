More time off for Forsyth County Schools staff could be on the horizon

Forsyth County Schools could be offering its staff additional time off as leaders try to find ways to better recruit and retain employees.

Dr. Cindy Salloum, Associate Superintendent of Human Resources and Legal Services, presented a new draft of the employee leaves and absences policy to the Board of Education at its work session on Tuesday, March 14, that would increase personal days from three to five.

“We believe that raising the personal days from three to five will solve a lot of problems in recruitment and retention,” Salloum said. “It will also help with work/life balance that our superintendent tells us about.”

Not only that, Salloum said adding more days would help with staff members’ wellness across the board, and the added days wouldn’t have any cost to the school system.

Salloum and her team also updated the language in the draft for the rules around jury and witness leave to ensure no employee would ever be penalized for attending jury duty or for being subpoenaed in a case involving the school system.

The drafted policy is now on the district’s website where it will be open for public feedback for a month before the board votes on it in April.