National faculty association poised to censure University System of Georgia over changes to tenure policy

The battle over academic tenure in Georgia has heated up following an investigative report published last week by the American Association of University Professors that criticizes changes made by the University System of Georgia.

The report examines the changes made to the post-tenure review policy in mid-October, which garnered widespread condemnation from university faculty all across the state. More than 1,500 faculty members signed a petition in protest prior to the policy being officially adopted.

“Under the new policy,” the AAUP report concludes, “a system institution can dismiss a tenured professor … without having afforded that professor an adjudicative hearing before an elected faculty body in which the administration demonstrates adequate cause for dismissal.”

By removing that faculty-led hearing, the report continues, the university system has “effectively abolished tenure in Georgia’s public colleges and universities.”

“They're ending that peer-review hearing, and the report basically explains that they removed the post-tenure review process from underneath the dismissal for cause policy which means now you can lose your job without them going through this hearing,” said Matthew Boedy, a professor at the University of North Georgia and the president of the American Association of University Professors' Georgia conference.

He said the next step will likely see the AAUP censure USG during its first meeting next year, probably sometime in February. The association has censured many individual schools, but it has censured a university system only once since its founding in 1915.



