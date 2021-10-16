New Hope principal announces plans for Forsyth County’s newest elementary school

A new elementary design

Webb said New Hope is completely unique from the other elementary schools in the county. With a completely new design by Smallwood Architectural Firm, New Hope is a two-story building featuring several collaborative spaces outside of the regular classrooms and shared common spaces.

Based on the design and completed construction so far, the main door at the front of the school leads into a one-story area where many of the school’s common spaces will be — an office, the clinic, cafeteria, gym, art room and music room. In the front area, there is also a wing for students in the Specially Designed Instruction Program.

Once visitors move past these common areas, they would reach the media center, “which acts kind of as a barrier between the common areas and the classroom wing,” Webb said.

Entering the media center, visitors can expect to drop down into a two-story building that surrounds a courtyard where students will be able to play and learn outside. The media center itself is also two stories, and it features long windows that look out onto the courtyard.

Past the media center, students will be able to find their classrooms, which will be decorated with shades of either blue or green — the school’s colors.

Webb said New Hope is the first school Bowen and Watson Construction has built in the county, and she is already excited by how much they have accomplished in bringing Smallwood’s design and her ideas to life.

“I can only speak to my experience, but they have been incredible to work with to date,” Webb said. “They reach out and schedule monthly tours where I get to go, boots and hard hat and all, and we get to tour the building and tour the property where I really get to be involved in the day-by-day, step-by-step build of this school.”

