This new principal will be taking over at a Forsyth County elementary school

Forsyth County Schools announced a new principal will be taking over at Sharon Elementary School starting on June 1.
The Forsyth County Board of Education approved the position for Brian Nelson, currently the North Forsyth High School assistant principal, at its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 16. Brian Keefer, the current principal at Sharon Elementary, plans to take on a new position with Fulton County Schools.
Nelson has served in education for more than 17 years, working in several positions in Cobb County Schools, including internal consultant for the system and AP science teacher at both Wheeler and Osborne High Schools, from 2006 to 2020.
He first came to Forsyth County Schools in 2020 to serve as an assistant principal at South Forsyth High School where he worked for two years before heading to North Forsyth in 2022.
Nelson holds a specialist degree in educational leadership from Kennesaw State University, an educational leadership certification from the University of West Georgia and a master’s in science education and a bachelor’s in biology from Georgia Southern University.
“Forsyth County Schools made a wonderful choice who will lead Sharon forward,” Sharon Elementary stated in a social media post. “Congratulations Mr. Nelson, and welcome to the Sharon Family!”