This North Forsyth Middle School student is the Forsyth County Schools spelling bee champ

“R-A-S-T-A-F-A-R-I-A-N.”

North Forsyth Middle School student Sharanya Vats spelled the last word with confidence on the stage of the FoCAL Center on Saturday morning, winning first place in the 2022-23 Forsyth County Schools Spelling Bee.

“That’s correct,” said judge Derek Brooks, owner of Brandywine Printing, as a huge smile spread across Vats’ face.