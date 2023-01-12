This North Forsyth Middle School student is the Forsyth County Schools spelling bee champ

“R-A-S-T-A-F-A-R-I-A-N.”
North Forsyth Middle School student Sharanya Vats spelled the last word with confidence on the stage of the FoCAL Center on Saturday morning, winning first place in the 2022-23 Forsyth County Schools Spelling Bee.
“That’s correct,” said judge Derek Brooks, owner of Brandywine Printing, as a huge smile spread across Vats’ face.
She outlasted 34 other spelling bee participants, sounding out complicated and obscure words through 22 rounds before making it to the final two with South Forsyth Middle School student Nimal Murugan, the winner of last year’s district competition who moved on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
In the last rounds of the tournament, Vats and Murugan faced off over words like toccata, stanchion, gasthaus, toxicosis, cartouches and pertinacity in front of a crowd of families of district staff.
After Vats was congratulated and given her first-place prize, district staff also awarded four runners-up:
● 2nd: Nimal Murugan from South Forsyth MS
● 3rd: Satwik Bodhireddy from DeSana MS
● 4th: Ella Kim from Sharon ES
● 5th: Yahzini Murugan from Mashburn ES
Vickery Creek Elementary School student Krisi Sahai was also recognized for her 6th place spot and will serve as an alternate for the top five students who will move on to the Region 2 Spelling Bee, which will be held Feb. 25, at Etowah High School in Woodstock.