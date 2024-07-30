By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘Opening doors to new opportunities:’ UNG hosts grand opening for Cumming campus expansion
UNG and community leaders cut the ribbon to officially open the UNG Cumming campus’ expansion to students and the public. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
The University of North Georgia held a grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, July 30, to celebrate the completed expansion of its Cumming campus just in time for the fall semester.