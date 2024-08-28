By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Otwell Middle celebrates its 50th anniversary in the ‘Heart of Forsyth’
School leaders and alumni came out to Otwell Middle on Tuesday, Aug. 27, to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
A crowd of school leaders and alumni joined at Otwell Middle on Tuesday, Aug. 27, to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary.