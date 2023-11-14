By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘Our best days are ahead of us,’ UNG’s 21st president marks new chapter at investiture ceremony
11142023UNG INVESTITURE
University of North Georgia President Michael Shannon is officially invested by University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue at UNG’s Dahlonega campus Friday Nov. 10, 2023. (Photo by Alyssa Annis)
The University of North Georgia held an investiture ceremony Friday, Nov. 10, for UNG’s 21st president, Michael Shannon, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the university’s 150-year history.