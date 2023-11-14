The University of North Georgia held an investiture ceremony Friday, Nov. 10, for UNG’s 21st president, Michael Shannon, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the university’s 150-year history.
‘Our best days are ahead of us,’ UNG’s 21st president marks new chapter at investiture ceremony
Latest
-
Why parents at South Forsyth High shared their food and culture with teachers before Diwali this year
-
‘This may be the only World War II veteran they ever meet or see,’ veterans honored at Matt Elementary School
-
This Forsyth County elementary school recognized families for Veterans Day this year
-
Forsyth County Schools is ready to make a big change to an upcoming school year