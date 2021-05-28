Pinecrest Academy grad headed to Army after West Point

See a list of all the Class of 2021 graduates in the keepsake edition here.



Mark Metz

Pinecrest Academy

Tell me a little bit about you.



“I have been a student at Pinecrest for 13 years. I have been involved in student government, academic clubs, service clubs, and multiple sports. Wrestling is one of my passions and I will be joining the Black Knight Army Wrestling team. I am the 9th out of 11 children. I am excited to join my family’s tradition of military service. My father served in the Navy, and my sister is currently in the Navy Nurse Corps. I have a brother that is an Army chaplain and one that I will be joining at West Point.”

What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?



“History was my favorite subject. I had the best teacher, Mr. Martin Podmolik.”

Were you a part of any clubs?



“Yes, I was involved in several clubs over my four years. My favorite club was Conquest. It is a faith-based service club. I was a member in middle school and became a team leader for my four years of high school.”

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?

“My family, as a whole, has been the biggest influence in my life. Being near the end of 11 children, I saw how several different paths played out. Individually, I would say my dad and my older brother played huge roles, both as role models and through their support. My brother helped me learn how to focus and achieve my goals.”

What will you miss most about your school?

“All of the good people throughout the school, from friends to teachers and administrators. The atmosphere at Pinecrest Academy makes it easy to grow and learn, while pushing me to become strong in my faith, academics, and as a person.”

What are your plans after high school?



“I will be attending the United States Military Academy, where I plan to study political science and continue my wrestling career for the Black Knights.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?



“I see myself as an active-duty Army officer.”