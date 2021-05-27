Pinecrest Academy graduate headed to West Point, Army

See a list of all the Class of 2021 graduates in the keepsake edition here.



Henry Borgerding

Pinecrest Academy

Tell me a little bit about you.



“I am the oldest of five children. I have enjoyed being involved in many extracurricular activities during high school. I have played on the varsity lacrosse and swim teams all four years of high school, I ran for the cross country team in my senior year, and have been in the Boy Scouts throughout middle and high school. I enjoy spending my free time with my friends and family and sharing experiences with them.”

What was your favorite subject(s) in high school?



“My favorite subject was history. Specifically AP European History in my sophomore year. It was a very interesting class, and I had a great teacher.”

Were you a part of any clubs?



“I started the Film Studies Club in my junior year and was president of the club.”

Who was your greatest influence and why? Was there more than one?



“My dad has definitely been the most influential person in my life. He really pushed me in my high school journey when I needed it, and he was a huge help in my process of being accepted to West Point. Also, all my friends and family definitely helped push me to strive for success, and I want to thank them for being so supportive.”

What will you miss most about your school?



“I will miss the great friendships that I have made. In such a small class, I was able to develop close friendships with many of my classmates.”

What are your plans after high school?



“I will be attending the United States Military Academy at West Point. After graduating, I will be joining the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant, where I will serve for at least five years.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?



“If all goes as planned, I will either still be serving in the Army as an officer or be starting my career as a mechanical engineer, hopefully in the automotive industry.”