Pinecrest Academy to host syndicated columnist, expert on parenting

Pinecrest Academy will have nationally known author, syndicated columnist, and family psychologist, John Rosemond, in September for two speaking engagements.
Rosemond is known for his sound advice and relaxed style and is one of America’s busiest and most popular public speakers, according to a news release.
Rosemond will speak on “Parenting with Love and Leadership” at 7 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 12, and “Understanding and Managing Your Teenager” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Pinecrest Academy.
Both will be in the Upper School Gym. The events are open to the community and free to all, with donations gratefully accepted. Guests may register online.
“Parenting with Love and Leadership” is a humorous, yet thought-provoking seminar, where Rosemond describes the contemporary parenting conundrum in clear, compelling terms, and then describes a practical, tested solution, using what children need adults to provide to them: Love and Leadership.
In “Understanding and Managing Your Teenager,” Rosemond describes a macro-management style that focuses on the “Six C’s of Teen-Proofing”: curfew, cash, car, conflict, consequences, and colleagues (a.k.a. co-conspirators).
This parenting style all but ensures that teens will take responsible control of their own destinies during the most significant years of their childhoods and approach emancipation with confidence and purpose.
“At Pinecrest Academy, our mission is to form Christian leaders who will transform society. This mission is made possible through partnership with parents, as we work in unison to help students discover their God-given potential and develop the character and leadership skills needed to serve their community,” said Jake Rodgers, Pinecrest Academy Head of School.
“Parenting is both joyful and challenging, and that›s why we are honored to host Mr. John Rosemond for two speaking engagements designed to equip parents with practical ways to lead their children with love.”
Rosemond has authored over 20 books on parenting, family life, and faith, including his recently released “The Bible Parenting Code.”
He has been writing a nationally syndicated parenting column for over 35 years that appears in over 200 newspapers.
Some of Rosemond’s books include: “The Well-Behaved Child, “Making the Terrible Twos Terrific,” and “Teen Proofing.” Rosemond’s common-sense advice has gained much credibility with today’s parents who are tired of techniques and methods that don’t work, eager for tried-and-true parenting practices.
Pinecrest Academy is at 955 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming, GA 30041. For more information, visit pinecrestacademy.org.