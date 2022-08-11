Pinecrest Academy to host syndicated columnist, expert on parenting

Pinecrest Academy will have nationally known author, syndicated columnist, and family psychologist, John Rosemond, in September for two speaking engagements.

Rosemond is known for his sound advice and relaxed style and is one of America’s busiest and most popular public speakers, according to a news release.

Rosemond will speak on “Parenting with Love and Leadership” at 7 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 12, and “Understanding and Managing Your Teenager” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Pinecrest Academy.

Both will be in the Upper School Gym. The events are open to the community and free to all, with donations gratefully accepted. Guests may register online.

“Parenting with Love and Leadership” is a humorous, yet thought-provoking seminar, where Rosemond describes the contemporary parenting conundrum in clear, compelling terms, and then describes a practical, tested solution, using what children need adults to provide to them: Love and Leadership.

In “Understanding and Managing Your Teenager,” Rosemond describes a macro-management style that focuses on the “Six C’s of Teen-Proofing”: curfew, cash, car, conflict, consequences, and colleagues (a.k.a. co-conspirators).



