Pinecrest Academy remains No. 1 ranked Catholic high school in state

Pinecrest Academy, a private PreK-12 Catholic school in Forsyth County, once again earned its ranking as the No. 1 Catholic high school in Georgia by Niche.com.

The ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents.

Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges that students consider, student-teacher ratio, Catholic school ratings, and more. Data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche users, and the schools directly.

Other Niche rankings place Pinecrest Academy as No. 9 of 182 private high schools in Georgia, and No. 9 of 154 private K-12 schools in Georgia.

The school has also been named the "Best Private School" in Forsyth County for seven consecutive years in the Forsyth County News "Best of" ratings, has been a Cardinal Newman Catholic School of Excellence since 2007, and was named a 2014 Blue Ribbon School.

Pinecrest Academy has maintained a 100% graduation rate since its first graduating class of 2007, and the Class of 2021 received numerous academic accolades, with three acceptances to military colleges and high acceptance rates to the Georgia Institute of Technology and The University of Georgia. Two young men are in their first year at Westpoint Military Academy.