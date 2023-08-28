An author who was turned away from speaking at a Forsyth County school after describing someone as ‘gay’ during presentations to students is now speaking out against the school district’s decision.
Principal cancels talk at Forsyth County elementary school after guest author refuses to not say ‘gay’
