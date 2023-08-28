By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Principal cancels talk at Forsyth County elementary school after guest author refuses to not say ‘gay’
08252023AUTHOR UPDATE
Award-winning author Marc Tyler Nobleman gives a talk about Bill Finger, the subject of his book, “Bill the Boy Wonder: The Secret Co-Creator of Batman.” Photo courtesy of Marc Tyler Nobleman.
An author who was turned away from speaking at a Forsyth County school after describing someone as ‘gay’ during presentations to students is now speaking out against the school district’s decision.