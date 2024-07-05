By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Reaching for the stars: These Lambert High School students could see their research conducted in outer space
07052024GENES IN SPACE
Sean Lee, left, and Vedant Mehta were chosen as finalists in the 2024 Genes in Space competition for their research on using fluorescent biomarkers to detect airborne silicone. If they win, they could see their experiment conducted at the International Space Station. Photo courtesy of Genes in Space.
A Lambert High School student duo see their science experiment conducted at the International Space Station.