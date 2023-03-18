Robots and rotary: These Forsyth County students showed off their skills before heading to a world competition

Otwell Middle School’s top robotics teams showed off their robots to the Rotary Club of Forsyth during a demonstration at the FoCAL Center on Thursday, March 16.

The teams will be competing with their creations at the 2023 VEX World Championship.

Tony Collins, engineering teacher and robotics coach, told the club that each competition is based on teamwork. The students must work together using their robots to collect orange discs from structures on a grid and move those discs to score as many points as possible.

And he said these kids do just that.

The robotics teams have been established at Otwell Middle for eight years, and over that time, Collins said they have won several competitions and gone to the World Championship multiple times.

Now, he’s excited to bring his students to Dallas, Texas for this year’s international competition.

The kids practiced for the big event during the demonstration on Thursday by setting up a grid much like the one found at robotics competitions.