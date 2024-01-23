By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This school board member plans to run for reelection this year
Lindsey Adams
Lindsey Adams has served on the Forsyth County Board of Education since 2021 and is planning to run for her second term in the 2024 election. Photo courtesy of Lindsey Adams.
Republican Forsyth County Board of Education member Lindsey Adams announced she is running for a second term to represent District 2 in the 2024 election.