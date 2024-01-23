This school board member plans to run for reelection this year Lindsey Adams has served on the Forsyth County Board of Education since 2021 and is planning to run for her second term in the 2024 election. Photo courtesy of Lindsey Adams. Republican Forsyth County Board of Education member Lindsey Adams announced she is running for a second term to represent District 2 in the 2024 election. Latest Forsyth County Board of Education names 5 new school principals for 2024-25 year How you can get your tax prep done for free by UNG accounting students How a global nonprofit is improving financial literacy among Forsyth County students UNG wins second place in NSA codebreaker challenge