School board recognizes Kristin Morrissey after 12 years of service in District 2 seat

The Forsyth County Board of Education recognized Vice Chair Kristin Morrissey this week at its last regular meeting prior to her retirement from the District 2 seat after 12 years of service.

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank you, Kristin,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said. “I’ve been a superintendent for 18 years and worked with a lot of different board members over that time. You are always super prepared, very organized. But most importantly to me, you have always been a champion for all students, and I greatly appreciate your service to our community.”

Morrissey told the room full of community members and district leaders that she first moved to Forsyth County 20 years ago to be near the great schools. She immediately got involved in the PTA and other school organizations, but after some time, she realized she wanted to do more.

“I felt like I was part of the problem of the growth, so I thought I should be part of the solution,” Morrissey said.

After discussing it with Mike Dudgeon, a former board member and later state House Representative, Morrissey said she decided she wanted to run for the board partly because she kept hearing so many questions from other parents about early release, graduations and other school topics.

“And I found out when you ask, you get answers,” Morrissey said. “It was just that simple.”

She touted the expertise and dedication in the district office.

“There’s so many people here because they want to be,” Morrissey said. “That was the best part about being on the board is people think as soon as you’re on the board that you know everything. You don’t. Most of what I knew was being a parent and being involved in the school system, which is the best preparation.”