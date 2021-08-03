School district updates COVID-19 guidelines for 2021-22 year, adds further measures for elementary schools

Forsyth County Schools updated its COVID-19 guidelines on Tuesday, Aug. 3, ahead of the 2021-22 school year to give families guidance and add in extra mitigation measures for its elementary schools.

An announcement released by the district Tuesday states that parents or guardians may choose to have their student self-quarantine. If they make that choice, they must contact a school administrator first.

The statement, posted to the district’s website, also made clear that parents and guardians must still contact their school nurse if their child tests positive for COVID-19. Board of Education Chair Kristin Morrissey said during a July meeting that parents should continue to keep their students home when awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

Parents and guardians will receive an email if their student tests positive for COVID-19 while at school, either in the classroom or on their school bus.